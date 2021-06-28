What an automated data integration implementation means

One of the core responsibilities for IT organizations is to partner with business units to fully leverage the potential of enterprise data, but achieving this goal is increasingly challenging. Instead of transforming data into actionable insights, many organizations are drowning in their own data.

Not only is the amount of data growing, but the number of application data stores creating the information is also expanding at a rapid pace. The more data and different types of data stores an IT shop must contend with, the greater these challenges become.

A 2020 IDC Global DataSphere forecast stated "the amount of data created over the next three years will be more than the data created over the past 30 years, and the world will create more than three times the data over the next five years than it did in the previous five."

When you add data generated by legacy systems, social media, mobile apps, IoT, database as a service (DBaaS) and IaaS, the challenge of combining and leveraging all this disparate data becomes painfully clear.

The ever-increasing growth of data and the wide array of applications generating it is compelling IT departments to find solutions that reduce the amount of time they spend collecting, storing, analyzing and presenting information to end-user communities.

The benefits of automated data integration To facilitate the analysis of information, many organizations turn to data marts, data warehouses and data lakes as their source platforms for business intelligence and enterprise reporting applications. Data integration is the process of collecting the data from disparate source systems, then refining and formatting it before loading the information into the target platform. The industry acronym describing this process is ETL, for extract, transform and load. A newer variation changes the sequence of the process to extract, load and transform, which refines and formats the data after it is loaded into the target data store. Process automation has a wide range of applications -- but for data integration, the goal is to use automation and AI to reduce the human labor required to transfer data between the source and target systems. Whenever there is a perceived need to automate a process, you'll find an enterprising set of vendors that provide solutions. From industry heavyweights such as Oracle, IBM, Informatica, SAS Institute Inc. and SAP, to smaller vendors that focus specifically on data integration, there is a wide and ever-growing array of offerings available.