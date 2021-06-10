The enterprise advantages of automated data collection

Process automation has a wide range of applications, but typically the common goal is to replace human activities with technology to reduce cost and streamline repetitive processes.

Manufacturing companies have been using industrial robots to replace activities traditionally performed by humans for decades, and business process automation shares the same goal: to replace business functions performed by humans with software applications. Work activities that are repetitive in nature and require little intelligent analysis and decision-making to complete are prime candidates for process automation.

The continued proliferation of paper We know that a paperless office provides enormous benefits to both businesses and the environment. There are dozens of studies showing that digital documents reduce costs and improve quality and efficiency when compared to their paper counterparts. But the business community continues to generate an enormous amount of paper. An IDC whitepaper titled "The Migration from Paper to Digital: Why Digitization Remains Elusive" states that: Paper documents comprise 30% of the documents used each day.

Knowledge workers continue to create more paper documents than electronic.

Organizations continue to use paper documents for key business processes that include customer, employee and patient onboarding, purchase orders, expense reporting, and content review and approval. We know that a common next step is to transfer the information from paper documents to a computerized system. The process can be manual or robotic. In an era when a core strategy for most organizations is to automate as many business processes as possible, manually transcribing information from paper documents to computer systems continues to be commonplace. It is an easy assumption to make, as well as a gross understatement, that manual data entry is time consuming, costly and error prone.

Automated data collection tech Automated data collection has advanced far beyond the simple scanning of documents as a single image for storage and archival. Modern automatic data capture products can intelligently identify and extract individual pieces of text, checked boxes, filled circles and handwriting from paper documents, then transform them into structured data elements that can be used by computerized systems. Optical character recognition. Optical character recognition (OCR) has been available for a couple of decades and is the most common technology to transform paper documents into electronic files. Intelligent character recognition (ICR). ICR enhances OCR capabilities by using additional technologies to recognize different fonts and handwriting styles. ICR applications often use machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence to improve the system's recognition capabilities and increase paper to digital transformation accuracy. Intelligent document recognition (IDR). IDR is primarily a marketing term used by automated data collection software vendors to describe the combination of technologies they use to improve their products' recognition and extraction capabilities. In early stages of IDR, the vendors used predefined templates that allowed their software to extract values that occur in specific locations. An easy way to visualize how a template works is that it is a computerized overlay that is placed on top of a document. The software extracts the data from the overlay's predefined locations and inserts the values into their corresponding fields. Templates continue to be a popular method of extracting data from paper documents. Like any highly competitive market arena, automated data capture software vendors understand that constant innovation and integration of new features that differentiate their product from other offerings is essential. Many competitors are now using advanced software that combines human logic with artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify and extract data from paper documents and store it as structured information. Their goal is to use various technologies to either augment or entirely replace document templates.