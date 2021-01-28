Pandemic exposes difficulty of data management in education

Education revolves around student success and optimizing the learning process, but in the midst of uncertainty and a data deluge, educators and school districts as a whole are struggling to keep up with the use of data management in education.

Administrations are seeking as many data points as possible to see how their system succeeds and where it comes up short, but managing all this data can be too much for smaller school districts. With a remote approach to learning forced upon many schools, finding the balance between data collection, student outreach and meeting education goals has become a losing game.

Why is data in education? The goal for educators has always been to transfer important knowledge to students in an effective way. Through tracking test scores, teacher reviews and numerous other data points, administrators can shape the next school year to flex strengths and whittle down flaws. "Data plays an integral role in today's higher education system," said Joe Diamond, CEO of All Campus, a higher education marketer. "Anonymous aggregate data can be used across both programmatic development and the student lifecycle to drive performance." The goal is always to produce a successful student, and educational data collection helps schools meet this goal. Many factors go into getting a student from the first day of school to graduation, and getting the formula right for each individual is an endless struggle. This year, that struggle has gotten even more difficult. "Due to the pandemic and the increase in virtual schooling, institutions are struggling to provide students with optimal digital experiences because they lack full visibility across their departments," said Mike Anderson, co-founder and CTO of Tealium, a software company. "Now that rich data is on hand, institutions need to assemble and orchestrate it properly to reap the benefits." While schools face new challenges with the pandemic, the main struggle with data management in education remains an old one: a lack of resources.

Distinct district data limitations Kelly J. Calhoun Williams, a vice president analyst at Gartner, said the people working in smaller school districts are often stretched thin and unable to commit proper time to the IT and data side of education. While the pandemic has made reaching students and ensuring that they are learning a difficult proposition, it's made data management even more difficult for small districts. "These districts are going to be in a money crisis -- with a capital C -- for the next two to three years because of the […] impact on the economy," Williams said. "They're trying to hold it all together with Band-Aids and string here." Larger districts are feel the crunch from the pandemic and the rapid increase in data collection from students in a digital school environment. But they are in a better position because of their larger pool of resources. "[Larger school districts] typically have an IT leader, or it could be a CIO or a tech director," Williams said. "And that person is usually tasked at the district level with running the data management system." Being able to have a specific individual or department handle data gives a school district an advantage because it frees up other employees to focus on their own tasks and allows them to spend time on improving students' education. Any district that can commit the sufficient resources to gathering student data and analyzing it can improve their chances at understanding the effectiveness of their education process. Teachers have to face a new approach while maintaining effectiveness in a world of unknowns. For years, teachers have used learning management systems to maintain and analyze certain data points, such as test scores and attendance. But now they need to track student engagement as well as homework and exams. On top of this, there is the added layer of privacy issues when it comes to moving everything online. "This year's unique hybrid learning environment brings a slew of new data privacy concerns for students and their parents," said Michael Helmbrecht, COO at Lifesize, a video conferencing provider.