Open source database migration guide: How to transition

Companies are transitioning from commercial databases to community-oriented open source databases because of the maturity and economic benefits.

Open source database migration typically involves more than just a database. It is more accurately described as a database ecosystem transition, which can include multiple independent projects for management, monitoring, tuning, connection pooling, high availability and third-party support. Beyond the database ecosystem, application integration with the database may be impacted as well.

The appeal of open source databases, particularly for smaller non-mission-critical systems, has led to increased adoption and market popularity.

Why choose an open source database? Perhaps the most compelling reason for open source database migration is total cost of ownership savings due to the lack of licensing cost and potential support savings. Open source databases have also reached a maturity level where they provide features and capabilities to power many enterprise workloads that rival commercial database offerings. An open source database can alleviate vendor lock-in dependencies to provide future flexibility. A growing number of technologists are attracted to open source simply for its values, including open exchange, collaboration, transparency, meritocracy and community.

Transition models Some companies can simply replace existing commercial databases with open source counterparts. More than likely, you will still retain some commercial database implementations, as open source options are often playing catch-up with commercial products. If you need the latest innovations or high-end features, your best option may be a commercial database along with an open source database that complements its offerings. This approach provides a lower-cost option for the majority of database deployments while reducing the footprint of commercial databases, which can be reclassified as special purpose. A multimodel open source database that supports diverse data models can keep your database portfolio in check.

Transition strategy The transition strategy is to steer your workload to open source databases where it makes sense. Don't look to immediately throw away investments in commercial databases; just be smart about it. One tactic is to approach open source database migration in waves. The first wave will direct new database implementations to open source. The second wave will look for opportunities to transition existing commercial databases to open source alternatives. Database transitions are typically not a simple migration exercise of porting existing applications and databases. Incompatibilities between database products often make it necessary for varying levels of migration, conversion and refactoring. A playbook can help provide a step-by-step guide to evaluate risk, cost, compatibility and complexity of database transitions.