New data warehouse schema design benefits business users

One of the goals for a business analyst is telling a complete story with data that will deliver insights on how business has been doing or how to improve. This is done through business intelligence dashboards that pull data from a data warehouse.

The challenge for business users comes in when they try to connect information from different fact tables within a data warehouse. This typically requires a request to a data engineer who creates a data mart within the data warehouse consisting of multiple star schemas that can lead to data loss or data duplication.

This complexity drove Francesco Puppini to examine a data warehouse schema design that would better support the end user. And he's addressed this in the book he coauthored with Bill Inmon, The Unified Star Schema: An Agile and Resilient Approach to Data Warehouse and Analytics Design, published by Technics Publications.

What are star and snowflake schemas? Before discussing the revolution of the Unified Star Schema, let's look at the star schema itself. A star schema is the simplest dimensional modeling form. The schema consists of facts and dimension. Facts center on events, while dimensions reference information related to facts. Dimensions relate to facts in a way that resembles a star. Additionally, snowflake schemas relate dimensions to other dimensions and continue to branch out. According to Puppini, snowflake schemas are a best fit when data has no pitfalls. "And data always has pitfalls," he said.