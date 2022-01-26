NLP and AI boost the automated data warehouse

As digital business continues to accelerate, enterprises are automating elements of their data warehouses to accelerate their data-to-insights cycles with the help of AI and machine learning. Augmented analytics plays a role, as do traditional tools such as ETL (extract, transform and load). Collectively, the landscape of increasingly intelligent data management tools helps make data more accessible and usable.

The augmented analytics influence

Augmented analytics is the current state of the art when it comes to data analytics. Instead of typing queries in SQL, users can simply use natural language.

Another distinguishing factor of augmented analytics platforms has extended past analytics to include data preparation and even some data warehouse capabilities. According to Mark Beyer, research vice president and analyst at Gartner, the role of augmented analytics is to discover data usage patterns that determine who is accessing what data, how often, in which combinations and the rate of acceleration or deceleration of their overall engagement.

"Augmented analytics can only learn from patterns and previous activity. They can add data analysis at the content profiling level by individual assets and by inferring that similar data in different data sets might be the same data," Beyer said. "Any inference model would have to be trained to recognize long-term patterns, requiring both time and many use cases interfacing with the same data to show how variable the patterns are and what conditional scenarios drive the different variations."

Augmented analytics platform provider Qlik offers a suite of data management tools that are packaged in a single SKU. Qlik Replicate, a universal data replication and ingestion tool, integrates with Qlik Compose, a data lake and automation tool, to enable and automate batch and real-time data feeds from source systems to data warehouses and lakes.

Qlik Enterprise Manager centrally manages data replication and pipeline automation across the enterprise, providing a single point of control for designing, executing and monitoring Replicate and Compose tasks.

The resulting data structures and metadata are shared with Qlik Catalog so users can provision data directly from Catalog into the Qlik Sense augmented analytics platform or similar platforms like Power BI and Tableau.

"Qlik enables batch and continuous migration of data across many data sources and targets both on premises and in the cloud," said Anand Rao, product marketing director at Qlik. "[It] supports use cases ranging from cloud migrations to platform modernization and integrates closely with all major cloud vendors."

Augmented analytics platform provider Sisense offers a full suite of data management capabilities including ingest, manual and AI preparation, modeling, governance and cataloging. Any of those capabilities can be swapped out for best-of-breed services that may be more specialized in a designated area.

"One of the most unique things about Sisense is that we architected [it] as a true microservices solution, [so] every workflow can be supplemented or swapped out entirely," said Ryan Segar, senior vice president of field engineering at Sisense.

For example, with ETL, customers can use Stitch, Fivetran, CData or Matillion. For data warehouses or data lakes, they can use Redshift, Snowflake, SingleStore, Databricks or BigQuery. For governance and cataloging, they can use Collibra, Alation, BigID, Alteryx, Trifacta and others.

"ML-based data preparation is easily the biggest trend that we see in the space," Segar said. "The amount of time people spend combing through tables to perform tasks as simple as deduplications is stunning and can be automated away."