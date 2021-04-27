Data quality for big data: Why it's a must and how to improve it

Data quality can be a major challenge in any data modeling project. Issues can creep in from sources like typos, different naming conventions and integration problems. But data quality for big data projects that involve a much larger volume, variety and velocity of data takes on even greater importance.

And because big data quality issues can create several contextual concerns related to different applications, data types, platforms and use cases, Faisal Alam, emerging technology lead at consultancy EY Americas, suggested adding a fourth V for veracity in big data management projects.

Why data quality for big data is important Big data quality issues can lead not only to inaccurate algorithms, but also serious accidents and injuries as a result of real-world system outcomes. At the very least, business users will be less inclined to trust the data and the applications built on them. In addition, companies may be subject to government regulatory scrutiny if data quality and accuracy play a role in front-line business decisions. Data can be a strategic asset only if there are enough processes and support mechanisms in place to govern and manage data quality, said V. "Bala" Balasubramanian, senior vice president of life sciences at digital transformation services provider Orion Innovation. Data that's of poor quality can increase costs as a result of frequent remediation, additional resource needs and compliance issues. It can also lead to impaired decision-making and forecasting.

How data quality differs with big data Data quality has been an issue for as long as people have been gathering data. "But big data changes everything," said Manu Bansal, co-founder and CEO of data stability platform maker Lightup Data. Bansal works with 100-person teams that generate and process a few terabytes of customer data each day. Managing this amount of information totally changes the approach to ensuring data quality for big data and must take account for these key factors: Scaling issues. It's no longer practical to use an import-and-inspect design that worked for data files or spreadsheets. Data management teams need to develop big data quality practices that span data warehouses, lakes and streams.

It's no longer practical to use an import-and-inspect design that worked for data files or spreadsheets. Data management teams need to develop big data quality practices that span data warehouses, lakes and streams. Complex and dynamic shapes of data. Big data can consist of multiple dimensions across event types, user segments, applications versions and device types. "Mapping out the data quality problem meaningfully requires running checks on individual slices of data, which can easily run into hundreds or thousands," Bansal said. The shape of data can also change when new events and attributes are added and old ones are deprecated.

Big data can consist of multiple dimensions across event types, user segments, applications versions and device types. "Mapping out the data quality problem meaningfully requires running checks on individual slices of data, which can easily run into hundreds or thousands," Bansal said. The shape of data can also change when new events and attributes are added and old ones are deprecated. High volume of data. It's impossible to manually inspect new data. Ensuring data quality for big data requires developing quality metrics that can be automatically tracked against changes in big data applications, infrastructure and use cases.

Big data quality challenges and issues Merging disparate data taxonomies. Merged companies or individual business units within a company may have created and fine-tuned their own data taxonomies and ontologies that reflect how they each work. Private equity investments, for example, can accelerate the pace of mergers and acquisitions, often combining multiple companies into one large organization, noted Chris Comstock, chief product officer at data governance platform provider Claravine. Each of the acquired companies typically had its own unique CRM, marketing automation, marketing content management, customer database and lead qualification methodology data. Combining these systems into a single data structure to orchestrate unified campaigns can create an immense big data quality challenge. Maintaining consistency. Cleansing, validating and normalizing data can also introduce big data quality challenges. One telephone company, for example, built models that correlated with network fault data, outage reports and customer complaints to determine whether issues could be tied to a geographic location. But there was a lack of consistency among some of the addresses that appeared as "123 First Street" in one system and "123 1ST STREET WEST" in another system. Encountering data preparation variations. A variety of data preparation techniques is often required to normalize and cleanse data for new use cases. This prep work is manual, monotonous and tedious. Data quality issues can arise when prep teams working with data in different silos calculate similar sounding data features in different ways, said Monte Zweben, co-founder and CEO of distributed database platform maker Splice Machine. One team, for example, may calculate total customer revenue by subtracting returns from sales, while another team calculates according to sales only. The results are inconsistently calculated metrics in different data pipelines. Collecting too much data. Data management teams sometimes get fixated on collecting more and more data. "But more is not always the right approach," said Wilson Pang, CTO at AI training data service Appen. The more data collected, the greater the risk of errors in that data. Irrelevant or bad data needs to be cleaned out before training the data model, but even cleaning methods can negatively impact results. Lacking a data governance strategy. Poor data governance and communications practices can lead to all sorts of quality issues. A big data quality strategy should be supported by a strong data governance program that establishes, manages and communicates data policies, definitions and standards for effective data usage and builds data literacy. Once data is decoupled from its source environments, the rules and details of the data are known and respected by the data community, said Kim Kaluba, senior product marketing manager at data management software provider SAS Institute. Finding the proper balance. There's a natural tension between wanting to capture all data and ensuring all the data captured is of the highest quality, said Arthur Lent, senior vice president and CTO at Dell EMC Data Protection Division. It's also important to understand the purpose of acquiring certain data, the processes to collect that data and its intended downstream analytics applications by the rest of the organization. Custom practices can typically evolve that are error prone, brittle and nonrepeatable.