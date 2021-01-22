Data fabrics help data lakes seek the truth

Data lakes are getting assistance from an emerging technology framework that helps streamline the management and reuse of data for new applications, analytics and AI workloads. Data fabrics essentially add a semantic layer to data lakes to smooth the process of modeling data infrastructure, reliability and governance.

Data lakes serve as a central repository for storing copies of raw data sourced from several and often thousands of operational systems. "With the advancement in computational power and the ever-shrinking cost of storage, the idea of dumping data in a central location can actually make a lot of sense," said Dan DeMers, CEO of data fabric provider Cinchy.

But data lakes aren't typically involved in operational and transactional data flows. So, there's still a need to first interpret the data, requiring incremental steps when new apps and AI models need to interact with the data. Data fabrics overlays can reduce the need for point-to-point integrations among data lakes, operational applications, new analytics and data science apps.

Putting data strategy ahead of technology One big challenge companies face is thinking about a data lake as a technology rather than a strategy for using data more efficiently, said Jared Blitzstein, director of software engineering at Dell Boomi. "If your strategy sounds something along the lines of 'if you build it, they will come,' you'll be stuck wondering why the people are not coming," he explained. "The organization will find itself overwhelmed with managing massive amounts of data that fail to capitalize on the potential and flexibility of a data lake." A major criticism of data lakes has been the divergence of data into a "data swamp" -- a dumping ground for information of questionable quality and relevance. Flooding the lake limits the effectiveness of the data to those closest to it. That places the purpose of a data lake at direct odds with the self-service model most organizations seek when pursuing a big data strategy, Blitzstein said. Traditional data lake architectures typically fail when they're implemented as a novelty or academic IT project with no direct link to data management strategies or business plans, said Sam Tawfik, senior marketing manager at cloud consultancy 2nd Watch. Data fabrics help align the storage and use of data with business goals and result in more consistent data lake funding by C-suite executives. They also can simplify the provisioning and sharing of data in the data lake, creating a single source of truth. "The reality is the same data is thought about in vastly different ways inside of a company and needs to exist through a lens that serves the business," said Joshua Odmark, CTO and founder of distributed messaging service Pandio.

Creating specialized data models Data fabrics can allow individual departments within a company to create specialized data models, and teams can create different enforcement policies and make unique guarantees for the model. HR, for example, may want two data models combined into one, the accounting department may need a subset of a data model for privacy purposes, a data scientist may need a guarantee that a data model with an invoice amount is labeled as a floating point, and the security team may need a data model to help identify personal identifiable information. Data fabrics provide the semantics to understand each one of these needs. A large publicly traded media company, Odmark reported, was using AWS Simple Storage Service (S3) as its data lake. The company incorrectly assumed that AWS Athena, Relational Database Service and Redshift would seamlessly use any data placed in AWS S3. Different users indiscriminately dropped comma-separated values files, transformed JSON lists, Salesforce customer reports and PDF sales reports into Amazon S3. No organizational structure, such as folder naming conventions or file metadata, was used. The company quickly discovered that its data lake had simply shifted the data access problem it was trying to solve elsewhere, Odmark said. The company used a data fabric retroactively to make the stored data usable and help solve its data accessibility dilemma. Traditional data lake architectures are designed to access all the data from a single platform and allow users to do some computing on top of the data without dedicated compute power, said Roman Kucera, CTO of data management and governance platform maker Ataccama. That requires moving the data to a centralized repository and documenting how the data source changes. With data fabrics, the data isn't necessarily moved across the enterprise. If, for example, the current storage is suitable for analytics, the data can live there and be accessed transparently from the same compute resources. Data fabrics help to ensure data quality and understand the meaning of a data set. "It is not just a copy of some data source that we know nothing about," Kucera explained. "It's a specific data set with a known and accepted state."