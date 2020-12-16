Data anonymization best practices protect sensitive data

Securing personally identifiable information is increasingly challenging for many organizations. As the amount of worldwide data increases, so does the number of rules, laws and policies to govern and protect it. This ever-growing volume of regulatory policies can bewilder even the savviest data privacy and legal professionals.

One of the top ways organizations can ensure security and privacy for personally identifiable information (PII) is following data anonymization best practices.

What is PII? At a high level, PII is data that can be used on its own or combined with other information to uniquely identify a person. The goal of governmental and industry PII regulations is to define and enforce policies to keep that information private. Two examples of well-publicized governmental regulatory frameworks that have defined a set of privacy policies for PII are the European Commission's GDPR framework and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Infringement fines from both governmental agencies can be extensive. The GDPR levied over $126 million in financial penalties from its inception to January 2020, and CCPA fines range from $2,500 to $7,500 per record. The challenge with identifying PII is that dozens of data elements are potential personal identifiers. In addition, government websites like the GDPR's information portal that provide PII data descriptions and examples use language that is intentionally vague as to not limit data elements to a predefined set. Because each of the regulatory frameworks may provide different interpretations of PII, it is best to consult an expert in that specific set of privacy controls. Personally identifiable data covers a wide range of possible data elements.

Data anonymization From a PII perspective, data anonymization is the process of obscuring information in a manner that prevents it from uniquely identifying an individual. Anonymization reduces the risk of accidental disclosure of PII data, and if a data breach does occur, the stolen information will be of no use to attackers. As far as meeting regulations, anonymized data is considered non-personal data as individuals cannot be identified by it. The ultimate goal of anonymization is to remove the chances of PII exposing an individual while retaining the value of the information to the organization. There is a fine line between anonymizing data and destroying its ability to provide meaningful business insights.

Data anonymization key to PII privacy To properly protect PII data, businesses must develop a strategic program that defines the roles, rules, processes and best practices the organization will follow to ensure the safety, quality and proper use of its PII data. The program's goal is to provide a blueprint of controls that ensures the effective management of PII data at the enterprise level. The inputs are standard IT community data anonymization best practices as well as corporate, industry-specific and governmental regulatory framework specifications and controls. The program should be a joint business and IT initiative with both departments playing equally important roles. One of the outputs should be a documented a set of technology-agnostic controls that have universal application across the organization. Those controls must include a set of robust data anonymization policies and procedures. A crucial component of protecting any sensitive information is to develop an enterprise-wide awareness program. IT departments can't protect PII on their own. All business and operational groups that interact with PII must become actively involved, and management buy-in is essential.

You can't anonymize data you don't know about Before developing policies and procedures, buying products or implementing manual data anonymization processes, identify all potential PII data elements in your organization. The larger your environment, the more susceptible your organization will be to storing unidentified PII data. This isn't an easy task. Most data including PII doesn't sit idle. Once a data element is created, it quickly spreads to reports, dashboards and other data stores across an organization. Ensuring a person's continuous anonymity throughout an enterprise is inherently fluid by its nature. In other words: things change. Data audits and continuous feedback from IT and business personnel that interact with PII will help to identify potential issues.