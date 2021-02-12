Cloud data catalog benefits for the enterprise

The exponential growth of data is forcing many IT shops to find solutions that reduce the amount of time their organization spends collecting, storing, analyzing and presenting information to end users.

Instead of focusing on the transformation of data into actionable insights, many organizations are drowning in their own data. Many organizations are unable to inventory and identify data assets that provide business value, have poor data quality, have issues with dark data or have siloed data.

An increasingly popular solution for many IT shops is to use data catalogs to automate the discovery, analysis, classification and administration of metadata for data assets stored throughout the enterprise. In addition to harvesting and analyzing data, data catalogs increase operational efficiency by providing easy-to-use interfaces that help data consumers easily find the information they need.

In order to turn data into trusted insights to make effective business decisions, you need to collect information about its meaning, business use, source, lineage, context and relationships to other elements. This information is metadata, or data about data. Data specialists explore metadata to identify and better understand the data assets that are available for use. And metadata is what makes data catalogs helpful.

In recent years, there's been a major shift from on-premises deployments to the cloud for organizations' data catalogs. And there are many reasons for enterprises to shift to a cloud data catalog if they haven't already.

Automation in data catalogs Since competition in the cloud data catalog space is fierce, vendors understand that a constant stream of enhancements to their SaaS products is required to increase their market share. As a result, you will find vendors that offer both cloud and on-premises data catalog implementations will prioritize the release of new features and data store connectors for their SaaS platforms over their on-premises offerings. Automated discovery features help reduce the amount of dark data and prevent the proliferation of data silos, which prohibit effective information sharing across the enterprise. Automated discovery and metadata generation also reduce the amount of time IT shops spend finding and evaluating the data's value to the business. Data catalogs improve data quality by enabling analysts to easily evaluate the data's source, accuracy, lineage, completeness, consistency and timeliness. They also facilitate data consumer self-service, which enables all types of IT and line-of-business personnel to use the information. Catalogs reduce data security and privacy risks by providing better insight into the organization's data stores. It is possible to lock protected data sets so they can't be accessed by those who aren't authorized.

AI in cloud data catalogs IT shops are constantly searching for products that reduce the amount of time their support professionals spend managing data assets. A growing number of cloud data catalog competitors offer time-reducing automations, AI and machine learning features that help organizations improve their data identification, metadata management, self-service and information governance capabilities. Some of the top cloud data catalog vendors include Informatica, Alation, Collibra and Microsoft Azure.

Cloud data catalog product evaluation To correctly select and implement the most appropriate data catalog for their organizations, IT shops must create and execute a carefully planned and detailed analysis of the competing offerings. Select the appropriate evaluation team, perform a thorough needs analysis and create a comprehensive set of weighted evaluation metrics. Use the evaluation metrics to create a vendor short list and execute a deep-dive comparison of the remaining vendors. Develop the evaluation criteria by understanding and prioritizing your needs. How many different types of cloud and on-premises data stores will the product need to access? If you consolidate most of your cloud data on a single vendor's platform, you'll want to identify if your provider offers a data catalog. Most leading cloud vendors provide data catalog products and customized features to enhance interactions with their internal data stores. What types of automations, machine learning and AI features does it provide? Does it facilitate self-service? How strong are its data governance capabilities? Use forums such as Gartner Peer Insights and analyst resources such as Gartner's Magic Quadrant and the Forrester Wave, as well as vendor websites, to find the cloud database for you. Be sure to examine the automation options each one offers to help determine your best choice.