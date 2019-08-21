GDPR, AI intensify privacy and data protection compliance demands

AI security hasn't been the top concern of most data scientists using machine learning. But as these systems move closer to the core of the business, security is becoming critical. Read Now

Editor's note

GDPR added new data privacy and data protection compliance requirements for companies when it took effect May 2018 in the European Union. Similar laws are coming elsewhere, most notably the California Consumer Privacy Act in January 2020.

Efforts to comply with the laws are centered "in the trenches of data management," said Malcolm Chisholm, a consultant at First San Francisco Partners. And you can't focus on one and magically comply with all of them, he warned during a webinar hosted by the Data Governance Professionals Organization.

The growing use of AI and advanced analytics tools further complicates data protection and privacy. This guide offers insight and advice on the process.