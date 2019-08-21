Essential Guide

GDPR, AI intensify privacy and data protection compliance demands

GDPR added new data privacy and data protection compliance requirements for companies when it took effect May 2018 in the European Union. Similar laws are coming elsewhere, most notably the California Consumer Privacy Act in January 2020.

Efforts to comply with the laws are centered "in the trenches of data management," said Malcolm Chisholm, a consultant at First San Francisco Partners. And you can't focus on one and magically comply with all of them, he warned during a webinar hosted by the Data Governance Professionals Organization.

The growing use of AI and advanced analytics tools further complicates data protection and privacy. This guide offers insight and advice on the process.

1Balancing act on data protection, privacy and ethics

Privacy and data protection compliance strategies must address the use of customer data and other personal information in data mining and analytics applications. We report on the challenges of balancing data usage and proper protections, plus data management tools that can help.

2Meeting the data demands of GDPR and CCPA

New laws, particularly GDPR and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), are ratcheting up the data privacy and protection measures that companies need to implement. We provide guidance on what's required and how to manage data protection compliance efforts.

3Data privacy and protection in AI applications

Companies are increasingly deploying AI technologies in advanced analytics initiatives, chatbots and other applications -- a move that creates new privacy and data protection issues. We examine the intersection between AI adoption and the need to protect data.

4Data protection and privacy terms to know

These definitions explain key terms related to ongoing data privacy and data protection compliance efforts.

