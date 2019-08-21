BACKGROUND IMAGE: stock.adobe.com
GDPR, AI intensify privacy and data protection compliance demands
Editor's note
GDPR added new data privacy and data protection compliance requirements for companies when it took effect May 2018 in the European Union. Similar laws are coming elsewhere, most notably the California Consumer Privacy Act in January 2020.
Efforts to comply with the laws are centered "in the trenches of data management," said Malcolm Chisholm, a consultant at First San Francisco Partners. And you can't focus on one and magically comply with all of them, he warned during a webinar hosted by the Data Governance Professionals Organization.
The growing use of AI and advanced analytics tools further complicates data protection and privacy. This guide offers insight and advice on the process.
1Balancing act on data protection, privacy and ethics
Privacy and data protection compliance strategies must address the use of customer data and other personal information in data mining and analytics applications. We report on the challenges of balancing data usage and proper protections, plus data management tools that can help.
Data-rich organizations turn focus to ethical data mining
As data analytics has increasingly become a core component of organizations' strategies, concerns have arisen around how data is mined. Experts offer tips. Read Now
6 tips for effective customer data mining
Digging into customer data can improve sales opportunities -- but how do you balance that against data privacy concerns? Get insights from data professionals. Read Now
Data catalog software takes on data lakes, privacy laws
Data catalog systems form a hub for managing a company's data. New products are focusing on machine learning and AI add-ons that help automate some aspects of data governance. Read Now
Building a business glossary enhances data governance
Experts say data professionals are responsible for establishing a common vocabulary across the organization to help ensure data governance success and GDPR compliance. Read Now
Analytics an uneasy balance between data collection and privacy
In the age of GDPR and privacy regulations, attention must be paid to user privacy. Data management tools that employ AI as part of analytics can help achieve that. Read Now
2Meeting the data demands of GDPR and CCPA
New laws, particularly GDPR and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), are ratcheting up the data privacy and protection measures that companies need to implement. We provide guidance on what's required and how to manage data protection compliance efforts.
GDPR privacy concerns still brewing on law's first birthday
The first year of the much-debated EU data protection rule was subdued. High-profile fines for privacy breaches have yet to come, but regulators are starting to take action. Read Now
How will the GDPR and AI clash affect enterprise applications?
Compliance rules for GDPR and AI implementation may not seamlessly work together. Experts say AI's automated decisions on customer data are risky and need to be explainable. Read Now
CCPA compliance begins with data inventory assessment
In this SearchCIO Q&A, multiple experts sound off on major questions businesses have about CCPA compliance ahead of its January 2020 enforcement date. Read Now
GDPR checklist items data managers might have overlooked
Now that the General Data Protection Regulation has been implemented, it's a good time for organizations to make sure they haven't missed any GDPR best practices. Read Now
How to manage data and the GDPR right to be forgotten
The General Data Protection Regulation requires organizations to delete personally identifiable information if customers ask -- which can be a challenge. Experts offer four tips. Read Now
3Data privacy and protection in AI applications
Companies are increasingly deploying AI technologies in advanced analytics initiatives, chatbots and other applications -- a move that creates new privacy and data protection issues. We examine the intersection between AI adoption and the need to protect data.
Data scientists urged to take AI security threats more seriously
AI security hasn't been the top concern of most data scientists using machine learning. But as these systems move closer to the core of the business, security is becoming critical. Read Now
Human rights advocate talks GDPR, AI and data privacy laws
Human rights advocate Bjørn Stormorken talks about the importance of data privacy laws, and why stronger laws and more data literacy are necessary today. Read Now
Address anonymity and data privacy in chatbot security
A key to successful enterprise chatbot security is to program your chatbot to recognize personal or sensitive information and treat it accordingly. Read Now
Enterprise consumer relationships are building trust in AI
Transparency is an increasingly important component of consumer trust. If you want to win over consumers whose data is being collected, start with explainability and collaboration. Read Now
How data privacy and marketing coexist when influencing the public
The author of a new book on the intersection of advertising and marketing with AI and data privacy talks about influencing the public with technology. Read Now
4Data protection and privacy terms to know
These definitions explain key terms related to ongoing data privacy and data protection compliance efforts.
data protection
Data protection is the process of safeguarding important information from corruption, compromise or loss. Read Now
consumer privacy
Consumer privacy, also known as customer privacy, involves the handling and protection of sensitive personal information that individuals provide in the course of everyday transactions. Read Now
General Data Protection Regulation
GDPR is legislation that updated and unified data privacy laws across the European Union. It was approved by the EU Parliament on April 14, 2016 and went into effect on May 25, 2018. Read Now
California Consumer Privacy Act
The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is legislation in the state of California that supports an individual's right to control their own personally identifiable information. Read Now
data mining
Data mining is the process of sorting through large data sets to identify patterns and establish relationships to solve problems through data analysis. Read Now